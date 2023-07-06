Letter: Council seems to be ready to sell off anything at the moment - including the kitchen sink

I have seen that former public toilets will be a dessert bar so to me it all stinks of cash desperation.

Selling off one of Chesterfield’s main historical buildings has already been referred too as flogging the family silver, but hearing the council has sold public toilets in Hasland is another poor decision.

Have they put any thought into parking? As there is limited nearby parking, there will definitely be an impact.

Also, what about access on Mansfield Road’s public footpath which is narrow anyway? Queues will block the required acces.

The business itself will sell low cost, low profit desserts, which means it will need to be busy 24/7 to even break even. As a previous business owner, I don't see sustainable profit.

Our council once again proves it seems ready to sell off anything including the kitchen sink.

M. Jorden

Hasland

