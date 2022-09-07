It is virtually impossible to walk along any town centre pavement without maneuvering around a flock of pigeons every few yards. I am ashamed to tell people I work on Knifesmithgate as the pavement outside a number of premises is thick with droppings and creates a terrible impression for visitors.

There must be humane methods of control that could be used. It's about time the council sorted it!

Frances Groom

A letter this week about pigeons causing a nuisance especially on Knifesmithgate.

Derbyshire

