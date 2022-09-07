News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Council needs to sort out the pigeon mess problem

Can someone please tell me why the council is not doing something about the pigeon infestation that is turning parts of Chesterfield into such a disgusting mess?

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:27 am

It is virtually impossible to walk along any town centre pavement without maneuvering around a flock of pigeons every few yards. I am ashamed to tell people I work on Knifesmithgate as the pavement outside a number of premises is thick with droppings and creates a terrible impression for visitors.

There must be humane methods of control that could be used. It's about time the council sorted it!

Frances Groom

A letter this week about pigeons causing a nuisance especially on Knifesmithgate.

