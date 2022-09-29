I hope Friends Of Tapton House did not offer excessive rent, and also hope if they did that our local Labour councillors will refuse it.

By putting the house’s future first, and its high maintenance and running costs, the last thing councillors should be thinking of is Tapton House being a money-maker.

Charles Paxton Markham, who signed the house over to local Chesterfield Council in 1926, could have left Tapton House to family.

A reader wants to see Tapton house taken over by 'Friends of Tapton House'.

However he decided to make our local council caretakers of the house, for future use by our community.

I have read that many other local authorities have signed other listed buildings off for community groups to manage, all with positive outcomes.

Our local Labour councillors, who decided to keep Tapton House up for sale, need to focus first and foremost serving the people who elected them, and please sign over Tapton House to Friends Of Tapton House.

At least then the burden of maintaining it will be over, and at long last this wonderful part of Chesterfield’s heritage can be enjoyed and flourish!

M Singh

Chesterfield

