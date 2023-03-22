News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Council needs to get a grip on littering

Most of Chesterfield is strewn with litter. In Goytside there’s cans, bottles, fast food waste, 20-plus tyres on the wasteland near Robinson’s.

By Martin Stirling
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT- 1 min read

Just look at each end of Queen’s Park Bridge, it’s litter central!

Come on council, get a grip, clean up and create revenue by fining offenders.

Most of it seems to appear overnight.

The problem of litter in the area has prompted another letter this week.
Martin Stirling

Chesterfield

