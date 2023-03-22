Just look at each end of Queen’s Park Bridge, it’s litter central!

Come on council, get a grip, clean up and create revenue by fining offenders.

Most of it seems to appear overnight.

The problem of litter in the area has prompted another letter this week.

Martin Stirling

Chesterfield

