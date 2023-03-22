Letter: Council needs to get a grip on littering
Most of Chesterfield is strewn with litter. In Goytside there’s cans, bottles, fast food waste, 20-plus tyres on the wasteland near Robinson’s.
Just look at each end of Queen’s Park Bridge, it’s litter central!
Come on council, get a grip, clean up and create revenue by fining offenders.
Most of it seems to appear overnight.
Martin Stirling
Chesterfield
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you