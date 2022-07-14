Surely, if this was the intent, then the house would not have been neglected these recent years, standing there empty and gathering dust?

Why hasn't the local council come up with ideas for the future of Tapton House and implemented them?

On Look North several weeks ago, when they covered the Picnic Protest to oppose the house sale, they used the term "cash-strapped council", so in reality, surely this implies that Chesterfield Borough Council is selling the house to save and make money?

A letter this week about Chesterfield Borough Council and the decision to sell Tapton House.

The people of Chesterfield are not fools, and we deserve respect and honesty.

Hopefully the council will realise what a grave mistake it has made and will now withdraw the house from sale.

I think if it doesn’t do this, then it will lose even more trust.

G Evans

Chesterfield

