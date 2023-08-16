Letter: Council has spent so much time and energy chasing an increasingly impossible dream

If my memory serves me right, the original aim for the redevelopment was to improve the image of the approach to the town.The cinema project followed on from that: it was not the main reason for the redevelopment. If that is correct, then the council seems to have lost sight of the original aim.

With the exception of cancelling the project, the new options include a cinema in one form or another. I question the wisdom of this.Modern streaming services are changing the way we watch films. The consequent loss of audiences is giving major cinema companies severe financial difficulties, and local film clubs are finding it difficult to bring membership numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.Can one be sure that a Matlock cinema would be capable of bucking that trend? It would be a disaster if all that investment was made, only for the cinema to fold in a few years’ time. Instead of an empty Market Hall, the town would have an empty cinema.

The council has spent much time and energy chasing an increasingly impossible dream. Instead of cancelling the whole project, perhaps they could put the same enthusiasm into developing a super-modern market hall, which would include food stalls and dining facilities, and with a frontage that is similar to the one already suggested.

David Hayward