Letter: Council has responsibility to keep public toilets open in town

There was one thing I noticed about Bridlington, Roker and Alnwick, all towns suffering from so-called money shortage and also (like Chesterfield) very reliant on tourism.They all maintain and keep open their public conveniences. Chesterfield seems to be intent on closing and selling off all theirs.What about their responsibility to provide such amenities (not statutory but needed)? Our forebears understood them to be required, how come the present day council doesn't?The money they gave themselves by increasing their allowances would easily cover the cost.