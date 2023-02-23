Letter: Council has no excuse when work isn't carried out
I note that Derbyshire County Council is proudly crowing that its Council Tax increase for the coming year is ‘one of the lowest increases in the country’.
I do hope this means they do not need any extra money for social care, or to fix the roads, or to provide the many services they are responsible for.
From now on, lack of funds will clearly not be an excuse for reducing any of the council’s activities.
David Hayward
Derbyshire
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you so much