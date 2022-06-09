Everything about the sale seems wrong and doesn't sit right with me.

Even the gardens have various memorials and plaques on benches.

It seems so disrespectful to allow this entire area into the hands of sales people to flog and make commission to whoever provides the cash! Chesterfield Borough Council is in a very bad light over their decision. Betrayal of trust is not a nice characteristic, especially coming from our local Labour Councillors. Unforgivable.

A reader is angry at Chesterfield Council over the closure of Tapton House.

I have read the many comments from locals on social media coming up with superb ideas for the house’s future. Pity the council excluded any public consultations. Tapton House was left for the people but CBC ignored us.

Tapton Resident Group Member (name supplied)

By email

