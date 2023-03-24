I feel these are completely undeserved. The bonuses are greater than a lot of people’s annual salary but Chesterfield Borough Council says ‘it is within the rules’.

What gives them the right to agree to these rules when they spend the rate payer’s money?

They have loaded us with more than a £100 million of debt, yet keep spending on salaries, expenses and allowances.

The town is falling apart and they sit back saying ‘better times ahead’. Let’s abolish all local councils - and save money.

John Fallon

By email

