We have a Tory MP, and, in my opinion, she isn’t very good! I noticed that she is now the bag carrier for the current Home Secretary and previously was a bag carrier for Mr Johnson. How embarrassing is that ignominy for our local MP?If he is parachuted into Derbyshire Dales, it would be good for a few laughs to have a clown as an MP. He did a fine job at sweeping flood water from a local opticians! It would be great news for Labour and give them the best chance of winning the seat.His current constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip was thought of as a safe Tory seat (perhaps not now?)Of course, we might see many more parties here in the Dales.

Rob Quick

Cromford

'When I saw your front page headline earlier this month, ‘Could Boris stand as MP?’, several thoughts came to mind', writes reader Rob Quick.

