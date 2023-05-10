It was a wonderful occasion with presents of silver commemorative spoons and engraved beakers given to children in school.

Our new sovereign Charles was given another unique occasion by his subjects at the weekend that made his Coronation compulsive viewing around the world.

Only we in our country are capable of this pomp and military discipline and even those who do not believe in the Royal Family should respect and acknowledge this exceptional display from our Armed Forces.

We need to be proud of our heritage and accept the UK as a world leader in how events are scheduled and carried out with such precise timing.

Much hard work is done by senior members of the Royal Family and I for one respect that effort. Some will say they have a privileged life and their time on earth is made easy by wealthy standing.

Many would not change places if they could. I am one of many.

God Bless The King.

Alan ArmstrongChesterfield

