Letter: Consultation was flawed

One letter claims the report on the proposed Easy-West Walking and Cycle route though Chesterfield was grossly misleading.

We feel the claim that ‘71 per cent of the 1,182 responses who received an online consultation were in favour’ is grossly misleading, since it includes figures for the existing central section of the route, over which there is little or no controversy.

In the case of the eastern section, out of 389 responses, 237 were in favour and 128 were opposed.

The number in favour is precisely one third of the number of signatories (711) to a petition opposing the closure of Crow Lane, and the result is quite different from that of a survey by Toby Perkins MP, which found 78 per cent of local residents were opposed.

In the case of the western section, 180 were in favour and 90 opposed, a majority of exactly two-to-one. This is very different from canvass returns collected by John Boult during the county council elections earlier this year, when he found that 64 out of 71 households he approached were opposed and only five in favour.

The council has stated that it engaged contractors to deliver a circular to 4,041 households living on 117 streets on or near the route. A list of those streets can be found on our website.

The society has evidence that this circular was not delivered to at least 20 of those streets, including most crucially Chatsworth Road and adjoining roads.

Now the county council has decided to go ahead with this scheme, the Civic Society has asked both the Secretary of State for Transport and the Local Government Ombudsman to intervene.

A copy of our submission can be found on the society’s website. We have asked Mr Perkins to write supporting what we have done.

We will continue to campaign against this arrogant and undemocratic attempt to foist on people a project which will cause serious inconvenience.

Philip Riden

Chairman, Chesterfield and District Civic Society

