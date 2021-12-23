Members of DCC have said on numerous occasions that letters about the route were dropped through the letterboxes of more than 4,000 homes, but, given the comments from many of us who will be affected by the route and who might therefore have expected to receive the letter, this is simply not the case.

The lack of transparency throughout is concerning, as is the lack of willingness on the part of DCC to acknowledge the very real concerns of those directly affected by the route.It is apparent that there is considerable and legitimate opposition to the scheme, which DCC needs to address.

Colin Gilligan

Chesterfield

