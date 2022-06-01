When I rang my local Liberal Democrat councillor to get their opinion about the sale, I was told none of the ELECTED Liberal Democrat councillors were invited to any consultation meetings.

It turns out none of the Staveley Independent councillors were invited to discuss the future of Tapton House either.

Myself and countless others would like to know why, and why there was no public consultation?

A letter this week questions why no meetings have taken place over the future of Tapton House.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s constitution clearly states that they will be transparent and serve local people, yet the total opposite has been carried out regarding Tapton House.

Councillors will lose many seats at the next voting day over this. It’s a reflection of how a local council should NOT be run.

M Adams

Chesterfield

