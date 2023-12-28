Letter: Conservatives are a party of relics and need to have an overhaul
His recent praise of Margaret Thatcher is absurd. It’s also of no account.
The Labour Party is not the Conservative Party. Labour is determined to settle the enemy opposite and to win a thumping majority in the next general election.
The Conservative and Unionist Party may even cease to exist. We need a proper 21st century national conservative party, not a party of relics.
Elijah Traven
By email
