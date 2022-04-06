Visibility coming off the roundabout is now limited because when you observe to the right, visibility is severely blocked.

More recently, new trees have been planted to the front of the new office block, and on the right next to the only exit off the car park.

Residents are assuming that this must be an oversight in health and safety as this is surely an accident waiting to happen!

Visibility problems at Chesterfield's Donut car park.

Some thought must be with visibility coming off the car park and safety of drivers leaving, but needs addressing sooner, as opposed to later.

J. James

Chesterfield Community Group

