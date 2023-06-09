I noticed recently that a disposable barbecue was used on Tapton Park as they leave scorch marks, hence the fact they can be dangerous.

Derbyshire Fire Service has advised people not to use them for obvious reasons, and I wish some people would stop acting selfishly and think of the consequences.

If you want a barbecue during the summer, have one at home, and make sure it’s safe, think of others, think of the risks, but enjoy the summer in safety.

A reader is concerned about the fire risks with disposable barbecues.

S Evans

Tapton​

