There are masses of them at the locks and overflows but they are just floating in the canal all the way along. The last time I walked down the canal was a week ago and there was none there then. It’s quite concerning. Is the water toxic? Is it safe?

My dogs often swim in and drink from that canal, but I stopped them today and will not be returning to the canal until this issue has been resolved and I know it is safe.

Today, I have sent emails enquiring about it, with images, to Chesterfield Council and the Chesterfield Canal Trust, and hope they will reply with answers and resolutions soon.

A letter of concern over dead fish in the Chesterfield Canal.

Emma Winder

Derbyshire

