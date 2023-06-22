Letter: Concern over the state of Chesterfield Canal
There are masses of them at the locks and overflows but they are just floating in the canal all the way along. The last time I walked down the canal was a week ago and there was none there then. It’s quite concerning. Is the water toxic? Is it safe?
My dogs often swim in and drink from that canal, but I stopped them today and will not be returning to the canal until this issue has been resolved and I know it is safe.
Today, I have sent emails enquiring about it, with images, to Chesterfield Council and the Chesterfield Canal Trust, and hope they will reply with answers and resolutions soon.
Emma Winder
Derbyshire
