Letter: Completely unacceptable that drug deals are taking place in broad daylight in our town

However, I’m afraid to say that it seems to me there has been an explosion of hard drug use, such as heroin, in Chesterfield that I have noticed taking place in the last decade.Living close to Chesterfield town centre, my own area, to use as an example, has become a relentless target for drug users gathering in groups, waiting for dealers to arrive, in broad daylight, and provide them with drugs.Myself and neighbours have had to get together and work with community policing teams.However I believe that if the police had taken decisive action, such as stop and search arrests and convictions for class A drugs, the situation in our area would not be as bad.It is completely unacceptable that drug deals are taking place, seemingly without any consequences. Let’s remember that selling and using heroin is illegal!It’s also totally unacceptable having young children walking past a heroin dealer on the street selling to addicts.I hope, like us, more residents take a stand.Drugs ruin lives and they also cost a lot in public services. Taking police action could prompt users into getting clean.The police are meant to be following up all crime reports. Community police officers can only do so much but the police as a whole need to provide some back-to-basics policing in our area, and then they need to arrest and convict.