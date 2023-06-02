To the west of Mansfield, there are two major developments that have been granted outline planning permissions, albeit with conditions.

One at Penniment Farm to deliver some 400 houses, and a larger one close by at Pleasley Hill Farm to deliver around 850 houses, as well as commercial which includes retail and a hotel. Both developments will have significant impact on the local area. Pleasley and the surrounding areas will be impacted considerably.

This is not nimbyism but is based on pure common sense. You don’t need to be a professor in mathematics to add the sums up – two adults in a property and two children, multiplied by 1,250, and you soon see the strain on local services such as doctors.

A meeting to discuss the green light of two major developments will take place at Pleasley MW.

There are three surgeries in the area, in which it is like Lotto to get an appointment. Therefore potentially 5,000 more patients, half that figure for school placements, the same half figure if each parent has a car that will impact roads. You soon get the picture that a mass over-development is likely to cause major strains.

Pleasley is represented by two different local councils, two different county councils and two different MPs, none seemingly talking to each other over the impact.

I suppose from a cynical point of view they will all say at election time ‘sorry, wasn’t me involved in that decision’. Surely Pleasley is the forgotten village in terms of representation.

A community action group called the Pleasley Community Action Group (PCAG) has been formed by myself and Brian Wheatcroft to get some answers and discussion on matters concerning the developments.

Residents are more than concerned: they are angry, feel let down and some really don’t know who to turn to, given the complexities of the representation issues described.

The PCAG has requested a meeting with the CEO at Mansfield District Council, who declined and instead suggested we meet his head of planning.

The action group is in contact with other stakeholders to get some answers.

A public meeting has been arranged for June 14, at 7pm, at Pleasley Miners Welfare.

Someone needs to get a handle on this development issue that will affect many people’s lives and we feel elected officials have been missing in action to date on this over-development issue.

The battle for defined representation is left for another day, but is one which needs resolving so the community is adequately represented and where there are clear lines on responsibility, because for now the ball is being batted in different directions.

Chris Clarke

Co-ordinator Pleasley Community Action Group (PCAG)

