Letter: Cobbles took their toll on me - but there are grounds for optimism over town centre shops

After a seven-year gap, I decided to get the bus to Chesterfield to try and do a bit of shopping and to see how many people are visiting the shops.

Seven years ago, a car caused major trauma to my leg and I have had to have many surgeries to get me walking again. I don't have much movement in one ankle and walking over half a kilometre causes a lot of pain.

I managed to walk the challenging distance to the bus stop and hoped the bus journey would give me a sufficient rest to let me attempt the shops.What I was not prepared for was the cobbled streets that had to be navigated to visit the shops. They were hugely painful and not only uneven, some had gaps between them which I could imagine women with heels could find very dangerous. Having said that, the shops seemed busy, and so was the market.

I managed to do Primark, The Market Hall (what a massive disappointment that is), Boots, the precinct, and Poundland.I was looking for toy shops but could not find many. By then, the cobbles had taken their toll and I was cautious to remember I had to walk home from the bus stop.I am suffering today and have had to hit the painkillers since getting back. Maybe the walk to and from the bus stop was a major factor, but, as I just have a motor scooter, it limits how much I can carry back on it and I was not sure where I could park it close to the shops.Having said all that, to say it was a Thursday, there seemed plenty of people in and around the shops in the town centre and plenty of people were carrying bags, which was reassuring to see.

I managed to take a few shots of the church too, which looked good, although I won’t climbing up its many steps.I am not sure how many people go to Chesterfield on weekends, but I am hopeful, seeing how busy it was yesterday.

Paul Royal