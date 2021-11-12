Letter: Co-operation is now needed while world leaders get on with their changes
We have recently seen save the planet demonstrations.
I agree with the reason for the demonstrations. World leaders have now woken up with dismay to the fact that changes are needed – quickly!
What is needed is co-operation by us all: demonstrators can feel proud to have made their point, now let governments get on with the changes.
Graham Burton
North Wingfield
