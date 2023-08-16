News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Closure of road is not the best outcome for all

Wheathill Lane provides me and many others with access to work, but, like other roads, you will always get disrespectful and reckless drivers.
By H Moor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Closure is not the answer

Wheathill Lane provides me and many others with access to work, but, like other roads, you will always get disrespectful and reckless drivers.Paxton Road residents have signed a petition to close Wheathill Lane, in my opinion, to prevent additional access into their public road to keep the road as quiet as possible, and not because of safety.I believe many of them never use Wheathill Lane. Many others like myself will not be happy if the lane is closed, restricting independence and access.A better suggestion would be additional speed signage, including a speed camera. If Paxton Road residents believe they can oppose additional traffic, they need to prepare for the many additional cars parked at the top of the road once development starts on Tapton House and the top car park included in the sale, that will no longer be available to the public.

H. Moor

'Many others like myself will not be happy if the lane is closed, restricting independence and access', says a reader.'Many others like myself will not be happy if the lane is closed, restricting independence and access', says a reader.
