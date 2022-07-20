Reserving it for pedestrians, cyclists and motor cyclists makes no sense. Parts of it are too steep for normal cyclists to ride along and pedestrians would be at greater risk from ‘silent’ cyclists than noisy cars. The mind boggles at the proposed exception for motorcyclists!

Some car drivers probably do go too fast along it but the sensible thing to do would be to make a traffic order for a lowish speed limit (perhaps 20mph?) and enforce it, rather than closing the road.Many vehicles drive too fast along the A617 Hasland bypass but nobody is suggesting that should be closed!

Eric Mears

Many vehicles drive too fast along the A617 Hasland bypass but nobody is suggesting that should be closed!, writes reader Eric Mears.

Calow Green

