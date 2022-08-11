Letter: Closing bridge to vehicles permanently is best solution

I can’t be the only one who found how much more easily the traffic flowed along the A6 while Matlock Bridge was closed.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 11:10 am

After this work is completed, the bridge should be closed altogether to vehicles.

To hold up traffic on a major north-south route for a few vehicles emerging from the bridge, that could easily travel to the Sainsbury’s roundabout, is unacceptable.

Norman Groocock

Matlock Bridge has been closed to traffic since June and a reader thinks the traffic situation is better for it.

