After this work is completed, the bridge should be closed altogether to vehicles.

To hold up traffic on a major north-south route for a few vehicles emerging from the bridge, that could easily travel to the Sainsbury’s roundabout, is unacceptable.

Norman Groocock

Matlock Bridge has been closed to traffic since June and a reader thinks the traffic situation is better for it.

Bakewell

