Letter: Cleaning up old works at Staveley would be sensible course of action

This is understandable given the economics of one to the other. However have the council given thought to cleaning up the old Staveley works?

Developers thought it profitable to clear The Avenue site so clearing Staveley works should be viable.

This would then provide a swathe of what could be premier land for sale along their canal redevelopment.

A reader has written on the subject of housing this week.

W Broadway

Derbyshire

