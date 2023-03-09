The Derbyshire Times has recently been covering issues raised about empty shops, transport, the future of our town.

The room at St Thomas’s was full and people had their say after listening to three good speakers. I found the experience to be very educational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was especially inspired by Transition Chesterfield, that towns must become a car-free environment.

A thumbs up from a reader to Chesterfield and District Civic Society for a recent educational meeting.

I am soon to give my car up, when I reach 68 years, and let’s hope the quality transport system (hopefully public) is soon in place, which I believe is a major factor in the regeneration of the town centre.

Neil Johnson, an officer of the council, took on board that a night-time economy is not available to many without cars, as the last bus to Holme Hall at night from the town centre is before 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he will take this to the county via the borough council.

Congratulations to the civic society for organising this, and if you were not there, you missed a treat!

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.