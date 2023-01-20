Cards from America have all arrived on time.

What a strange and unrealistic postage world we live in.

People must surely be taking stock of what they need to do next year regarding distribution of their seasons greetings.

I am thinking of Pony Express!

Alan Armstrong

Derbyshire

