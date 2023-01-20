Letter: Christmas cards are better late than never
Well, we have reached the middle of January and I am still receiving Christmas cards that were posted in Sheffield at the end of November last year.
Cards from America have all arrived on time.
What a strange and unrealistic postage world we live in.
People must surely be taking stock of what they need to do next year regarding distribution of their seasons greetings.
I am thinking of Pony Express!
Alan Armstrong
Derbyshire
