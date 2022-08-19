Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like me, you might be perplexed and worried that government decision-making has come to a full stop for two months at a time when we face multiple, severe problems.Conservative MPs have gifted the choice of the next Prime Minister to a small group of people unrepresentative of the country as a whole.

How many times have you heard the UK being described as ‘the fifth richest country in the world’? How come, then, that for 13 years, poverty has been increasing so a quarter of the people have no resource available to meet difficult times?While they are increasingly worried about how they can cope, it cannot be of much comfort to continually hear the suggestion that tax cuts for the better off will help them. They will not. It won’t even pay for cake.

John Morrissey

'Like me, you might be worried that government decision-making has come to a full stop when we face severe problems', writes reader John Morrissey.

Belper

