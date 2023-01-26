I only heard about Thomas Linacre today (humanist scholar and physician in the late 1400s to early 1500s).

As a retired academic, inspired by many role models, I believe people should celebrate their 'heroes and heroines' so young people have good role models in an age when influencers and the celebrity culture are vying to grab their hearts and minds.

It is sad that, despite celebrating the life and work of George Stephenson, Tapton House is being sold off. It was on the list of places to visit for our visitors, just as Florence Nightingale's home was.

A reader thinks it's important that children have someone to look up to.

Is there any organisation which holds a list of local ‘role models’? If so, is Thomas Linacre on the list? I was told that the Linacre reservoir was named after Thomas. If so, should there be a plaque at Linacre? Also, he was a theologian so I am copying this to some church members.

If we want more youngsters to feel that their lives mattered, we need to constantly remind them of others who, by effort and/or chance, left valuable, endearing memories.

Mahes Kirby

By email

