I cannot comprehend how they can even think of removing the public toilet provision in any of the parks.

All the parks are well used and if there are no toilets where do adults and children go?No longer to the parks. Each of these parks has a cafe. What happens to them?

Reading how much they may save is peanuts compared to the £2.5 million spent on bonuses last year. Will that happen again this year?

I cannot think how cutting any more services is going to help our borough.OK they do not, by law, have to provide anything but it’s 2024 and many things are expected.Over many years, these things have been created to make Chesterfield great.

I see other councils in Derbyshire cutting their services: the tourist information places in the Dales have been saved by a very kind donation.

If the councils of Derbyshire wish tourists and, heaven forbid, the people of Derbyshire, to enjoy our county, they all have to stop doing things that will prevent people from doing so.

Each and every year, the car park charges go up.They explain why but personally what I hear is an excuse, not a real answer.

Money is very tight for us all.However if Chesterfield is to prosper, our council here needs to invest to get people back into our town.

You have to spend money to make it. Cutting and shutting down is not the correct way to do it.

Do they wish a ghost town or a thriving one? I can see the one they are going to get.

Dear council, get off your backsides and advertise Chesterfield as a place to visit.Stop cutting and giving very poor reasons why.With all the new homes being built in Chesterfield, your revenue must have gone up in some way.

Chesterfield should be an investment for its people, not a mill stone.

Adrian Mather

Spital

