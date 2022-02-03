Letter: Chesterfield town centre is falling into decline

I love Chesterfield but it is falling into decline, with shops boarded up and a reduced market.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 8:20 pm

Parking is also becoming expensive.

People won’t come if there is nothing to come for and our economy will continue to suffer.

I feel that more retail investment is needed!

Lesley (full name supplied)

Derbyshire

