Pub culture is still booming, there are too many lovely pubs to choose from.

There is amazing fish and chips at the Union Jack in Brampton.

I also enjoy the traditional sweet stall and cheese stall in the market, the Thursday flea market and Meadowfresh butchers with their amazing steak and stilton pies.

One reader who has recently moved to Chesterfield can't speak highly enough of the town.

It’s a wonderful place to live and there’s a lot more to see and enjoy.

Lindsey Dack

Chesterfield

