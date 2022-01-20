There is the new multi-storey car park, the central donut car park new office development, and the huge new housing development at Brimington Road.

There is also another new development to begin at the old Royal Hospital site. All these mean traffic congestion, making access into town to support local business a real challenge.

Also, you cannot have concerns for the environment, then bulldoze all over the place, building new houses and creating further traffic congestion.

"Multiple new development projects in and close to the town centre have made Chesterfield a total nightmare.", says a reader.

Give local residents and people coming into town a break please, as well as protecting our environment.

J Holmes

Chesterfield

