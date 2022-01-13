Being drawn against the current Champions of Europe inspired excitement across North East Derbyshire.

It provided renewed hope and people dared to dream.

The amazing atmosphere at Stamford Bridge was palpable.

Witnessing first hand the Spireites’ bounce in the Shed End was something to behold. The fans were incredible.

Their support for the team was unwavering throughout the game.

Coupled with the progress of Chesterfield F. C in the National League, there is much to be proud of.

The board has a positive vision for the club’s place in North Derbyshire and beyond; the manager has instilled a sense of purpose; the players demonstrate unity; staff and volunteers are motivated; and the fans believe again!

Thank you for putting the club back in the heart of the community. Well done on a wonderful performance in the F.A. Cup and best wishes for a successful end to the season.

Coun Martin Thacker M.B.E.

Chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council

