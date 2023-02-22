​Celebrating a £0.75 million cycleway which few people will use, but forgetting the £3 million that the Sheffield Regeneration Authority has already spent on the much-lauded but invisible Peak Resort is pulling a scarf over our eyes. And we know what colour that scarf is! Chesterfield will suffer from being a low-grade investment area within the many competitive causes in the East Midlands.

Nottingham and Leicester will get the lion's share and Chesterfield the crumbs. We would be much better off joining Sheffield, with a much greater chance of transport investment and job opportunities.

Do the residents of Dronfield think a local authority 50 miles down the M1 will look after them better than one three miles up the A61?

As a relatively recent incomer to this area, I am dismayed by the rate at which the area is being run down, by the way town centre businesses are closing, and by cuts in local transport. And I am appalled by the way vast sheds, which bring only low-grade employment, are dominating our countryside.

We deserve better and Conservatives on Derbyshire County Council are never going to bring it about. I speak as a non-aligned elector. The party that puts Chesterfield first will get my vote.

David France

Old Whittington

