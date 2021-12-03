Letter: Chatsworth market was disappointing - but we don't regret going

We thought the car park very expensive, but it was very well organised, and, as we had to pay in advance, thought it well "policed". Nobody was getting in without paying!

In the past, I have bought lots of items at the fair in respect to Christmas gifts and was spoilt for choice.

However, this year, I noticed that a lot of the stalls I would usually enjoy to purchase at, were not there, and had been replaced with expensive food and drink stalls and very, very expensive Christmas decorations that could have been bought for half the price elsewhere.

To finish off our disappointment, the fish and chip van which had also become part of our Christmas "tradition" wasn't there.

On the whole, although in no way do we regret going, we came away feeling very disappointed.

Normally, this is a milestone of the beginning of Christmas, but we came away not feeling it at all this year.

The only compensation being all the money I had taken along to spend was still in my purse.

Jane Clarke

By email

