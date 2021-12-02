Letter: Chatsworth market stalls were charging silly money
We go to the Chatsworth Christmas market every year and love it, but nearly every stall was charging silly money, and it was very obvious to me that they are exploiting those willing to pay (and probably need to charge so much because they pay thousands to host a stall there).
One stand was advertising four donuts for £20! They looked nice, but £5 for a donut is taking the Michael.
Gareth Simmonds
By email
