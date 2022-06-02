Successive Tory Governments, for example, have adopted a laissez-faire approach to the housing market which has led to an acute housing crisis – house prices have risen, and the private housing sector is way beyond the reach of ordinary people.

Levels of social housing are woefully low and aren’t meeting demands. Years of neglect under successive Tory Governments have also led to a crisis in school buildings. Officials working for education secretary Nadhim Zahawi have alerted him to the poor state of disrepair some school buildings are in, stating they are a “risk to life”.

Privatised water companies pay their shareholders generous dividends whilst continuing to pump raw sewage into our rivers.

A reader feels Prime Minister Boris Johnson is too oblivious to the chaos around him.

Meanwhile our judicial system, care homes, NHS, prison and probationary services are under-resourced and at breaking point. It really is an “Emperor’s Clothes” situation.

I mention these points to provide a context to comments made recently by two Tory MPs. Lee Anderson stated foodbanks were unnecessary because the main cause of food poverty is a lack of cooking and budgetary skills.

He went on to say that nutritious meals could be cooked for 30p a time. As someone who earns £84,000 a year plus expenses and has access to subsidised restaurants and bars at his workplace, I can fully understand that he would know of which he talks.

Fellow Tory MP Rachel Maclean was also eager to give her advice to members of the public struggling to make ends meet. They should work longer hours or find better paid jobs. Thankfully she didn’t suggest that they eat cake.

Millions of ordinary people are facing financial hardship not of their making and largely beyond their control. The huge increases in energy, fuel and food costs will hit the poorest amongst us the hardest. The coming winter will see thousands of children going to bed cold and hungry. That should not sit well with any of us.

Sadly, however, we seem to be served by a government, supported by a selfish element within society, who are neither mindful of, nor concerned, about this.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

