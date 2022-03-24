I remembered a time before the latest rules on parking on this car park, where cars were actually queueing on there, literally waiting for someone to leave.

It was so busy, it was a one-on one-off situation. It used to be a total nightmare trying to get parked!

There were many times when I was unable to park, only to see many people parking up and walking straight into town, which meant I couldn't access the shops there. Some like me, have mobility issues so parking elsewhere and walking to the site is not an option.

A letter in support of Ravenside retail park after complaints of people getting parking tickets and threatening to boycott it.

Everyone loves free parking, but this was not supporting shops on this privately-owned site!

There have been changes for the better: it used to be free parking anytime for up to two hours. Prior to 2009 it was free parking up to one hour, now up to three hours anytime free parking, but only IF you are staying on Ravenside car park to shop.

Ravenside is a great shopping site with retailers not in the town centre, but the rules are clear. It’s fantastic not having to struggle to park every time I need to use the shops on there.

B. Jones

Derbyshire

