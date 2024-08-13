Letter: Chancellor's action tells me this Government isn't for pensioners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Like many other pensioners, just over the threshold of qualifying for pension credit, I am now going to struggle even more to pay this winter’s heating bills.

I will need to consider eating or heating.This is since Chancellor Rachel Reeves took away the winter fuel allowance for millions of us.After much consideration, I voted Labour at the last election but I didn't realise "change" would be to be worse off, as I hear that also pensions are likely to be taxed at the October budget.I don't think this Government is for pensioners that's for sure. I regret trusting them!

Madge Smith

Chesterfield

