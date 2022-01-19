It's such a pity there isn't any CCTV cameras and lights at that part of town. Unfortunately they are needed for all these businesses to be able to keep trading. We have seen such a change in the town centre over the last few years, and shops closing.

Come on Chesterfield Town Council: help businesses to stay safe and stay trading. After 100 years you owe the Baby Linen House something.

Elaine Hall

A letter this week says if more CCTV was installed in the town, it would give shops a fighting chance against thieves.

Derbyshire

