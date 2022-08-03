Letter: Cashless society isn't always the best way forward for everyone

I was unable to pay cash into the meter at The Old English after waiting five minutes for someone else to do it by card.While I was waiting, someone else arrived with cash to pay, having already moved from the central car park. Why are we being coerced in this way?

It is discrimination against the elderly, who often do not have the devices nor the skills to use them for what used to be a simple cash transaction.

Local resident carpark user

Cashless transactions are not ideal for some of the older members of society, says a reader this week.

