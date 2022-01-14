She has a salary more than double that of an MP, and no matter how good she is, she will only be able to advise on cuts to meet budgetary requirements set by a government intent on giving as little to people who are in the most need as it can, ie social care and the continued closure of elderly person’s homes.

A very reasonable salary would be up to four times a carer’s salary.

It would be interesting to know about other high salaries in the council and how does that compare as a percentage to the care services costs and the closure of homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader says care home staff deserve to be better paid for their efforts

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our paper.