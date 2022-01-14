Letter: Care staff are worth just as much as those higher up on the council
Emma Alexander has been appointed the executive managing director of Derbyshire County Council. She may be brilliant, but where is the income parity and a sense of reality?
She has a salary more than double that of an MP, and no matter how good she is, she will only be able to advise on cuts to meet budgetary requirements set by a government intent on giving as little to people who are in the most need as it can, ie social care and the continued closure of elderly person’s homes.
A very reasonable salary would be up to four times a carer’s salary.
It would be interesting to know about other high salaries in the council and how does that compare as a percentage to the care services costs and the closure of homes.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
