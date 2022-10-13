Letter: Car park ticket machine left me out of pocket
I bring to your attention a major shortfall in acceptable practices at the Vicar Lane Reef car park.
The machine for payments was out of order. One machine on September 29 refused to take coins, asked me to pay in notes, then taking a £10 note, refused change, leaving me £8 out of pocket.
The complicated process to attempt reimbursement was extremely frustrating, involving 20 phone calls over one and a half hours.
They were nice people at the other end of the phone but were unable to help.
I left in frustration still owed £8.
During the time, many others were encountering problems and commented on this being a frequent occurrence at these machines.
I for one will boycott all Reef car parks in future.
Philip Norcliffe
Chesterfield
