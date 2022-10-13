The machine for payments was out of order. One machine on September 29 refused to take coins, asked me to pay in notes, then taking a £10 note, refused change, leaving me £8 out of pocket.

The complicated process to attempt reimbursement was extremely frustrating, involving 20 phone calls over one and a half hours.

They were nice people at the other end of the phone but were unable to help.

A letter from an annoyed member of the public who ended up out of pocket from a ticket machine.

I left in frustration still owed £8.

During the time, many others were encountering problems and commented on this being a frequent occurrence at these machines.

I for one will boycott all Reef car parks in future.

Philip Norcliffe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.