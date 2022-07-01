Letter: Car park does nothing to help the appearance of the town

In my opinion, Saltergate car park in Chesterfield is absolutely disgusting.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 1st July 2022, 1:20 pm
Friday, 1st July 2022

Why is it red and white when Chesterfield is blue and white?

I agree with what other people in the area have said about it: the car park is an eyesore.

Dawn Collins

A reader isn't happy with the appearance of the new Saltergate car park.

By email

