Letter: Can't praise our GP practice enough
Regarding the article in the Derbyshire Times about GP waiting lists, I cannot understand why the Calow and Brimington practice got such a low rating.
We have always had excellent service when we needed to contact the practice, as I told Toby Perkins when he spoke to me.
We phone up when the practice opens and have always been able to speak to a doctor the same morning. If we need a face-to-face appointment, then we have always had an appointment made on the same morning.
We cannot praise the practice enough for the service that we have received.
David and Wendy Wayte
Brimington
