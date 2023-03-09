We have always had excellent service when we needed to contact the practice, as I told Toby Perkins when he spoke to me.

We phone up when the practice opens and have always been able to speak to a doctor the same morning. If we need a face-to-face appointment, then we have always had an appointment made on the same morning.

We cannot praise the practice enough for the service that we have received.

A recent article about GP waiting times has prompted a reader to write in.

David and Wendy Wayte

Brimington

