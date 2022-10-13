This is, in my opinion, a superb decision.

I agree that cannabis is a gateway drug which opens doors to other drugs, self-harm, physical harm and mental health issues.

In my experience over the years, I have known young people with a whole life ahead of them begin to smoke cannabis.

A reader wants to see cannabis upgraded to a class A drug.

The cannabis eventually takes hold, and they begin to boost the high by cocktails of cannabis, alcohol, and worse still heroin.

During my younger years, many cannabis smokers I witnessed then are still smoking cannabis now, as well as drinking heavily.

Yes, some are just about holding jobs together, but every spare minute not having to work is spent scoring and taking drugs including cannabis.

This I have witnessed countless times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have seen these same cannabis smokers regularly drive their cars while smoking.

So yes, absolutely make cannabis class A.

Everyone I have known over the years has had their lives ruined by it.

It’s a myth to say it’s safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time to face the truth on cannabis and prevent the suffering and ruination of lives, especially young lives.

I support cannabis being class A!

S Allen

Derbyshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.