Letter: Cannabis debate must concentrate on facts rather than opinions

I want to make it absolutely clear: I want to reduce harm and have a set of policies which provide outcomes to that end. Not another 50 years of a spectacularly failing system.

I feel the views in these letters and emails I have received are not based on facts; they are based on opinions based on individual experiences, rather than evidence on the whole.

I never have and never would minimise or try to silence the effects on individuals from the current illegal drugs market, which has caused so much harm since the introduction of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A councillor gives his thoughts on the topic of the reclassification of cannabis.

The current illegal system, and those who think stigmatising cannabis users as some kind of psychopath (which is what at least one member of this group has alluded to me) actually increases harm. We’ve all seen it in various forms, particularly to the most vulnerable, so I would honestly ask them to refrain from these assumptions as those ‘others’ they claim to represent will have family members and friends adversely effected by their comments.

Jason Reed from LEAP, a UN-recognised organisation which includes law enforcement and military personnel who have worked at the drugs frontline, says we need ‘evidence and health-based approaches to drug policy in order to make society safer, loosen the grip of organised crime, and help give services the chance to deal with drugs in appropriate manners.’

Naimh Eastwood from Release recently said suggestions that cannabis should be reclassified to class A ‘flies in the face of all evidence and reason. While cannabis classification bounced up and down during the noughties, levels of use were gradually ticking downwards, seemingly unbothered by Westminster’s classification debates.

‘Cannabis use is evidently creeping up once again, along with cannabis potency, despite more than two million criminal records being issued for cannabis offences, the use of cannabis has increased at least fivefold.

‘And while law enforcement has proven remarkably expensive, yet an ineffective tool for reducing cannabis use and related harms, criminalisation has shown to cause significant harm.‘

One thing that has truly baffled me about their position is that they admit it’s possible to remove, or reduce, certain compounds within cannabis to make it safer, and don’t see the irony in that when they argue the point that we should leave the market being run by criminals who sell the most potent strains of cannabis with absolutely no regulation.

There are now plenty of places that have different models for recreational cannabis use that we could take note from and improve on, such as Canada, Thailand and Uruguay.

Now I’m not naive: you’re always going to get certain users who want the strongest or cheapest products no matter how or where it’s sold, but any attempt to reduce the market share which is 100 per cent controlled by criminal gangs and have a chance at introducing safer products for those who will smoke it, regardless of what the law says, has got to be a positive step.

Ross Shipman

Lib Dem Group Leader

North East Derbyshire District Council (Tupton ward)